Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 60 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.65 on Friday, reaching $378.24. 813,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.32. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

