Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 275 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

