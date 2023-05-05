Guggenheim Begins Coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MLTX has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $24.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.95. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

