Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1623 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLBY opened at $10.24 on Friday. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile
