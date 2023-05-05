Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 374714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 16.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after buying an additional 1,323,046 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 132.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,859,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 743,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 684.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 677,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $708.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.