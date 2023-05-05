Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 162.90 ($2.04). 354,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 565,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.04).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £881.76 million, a PE ratio of 378.84 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,627.91%.

In other news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £5,837.70 ($7,293.48). 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

