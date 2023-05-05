Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.13

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 197137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 280,474 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 269,160 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 349,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 182,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

