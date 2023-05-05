Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.1% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.6%.

NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,927. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 63.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew D. Kaplan bought 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,832.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,092.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

