Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.10 million-$965.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $950.87 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.96. The stock had a trading volume of 269,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,137. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,761,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 67,955 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

