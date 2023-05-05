Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.89 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.70 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

