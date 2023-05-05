Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 5,906,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

