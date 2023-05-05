Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 88.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 1,134,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,576. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

