GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Michele Lau Sells 277 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 277 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $20,763.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $89,727.12.

NYSE GDDY opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

