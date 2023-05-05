Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Globus Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $2.3 bln EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.30 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. 3,929,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

