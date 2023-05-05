Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Down 2%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 29 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHIH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 350.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Health Care 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the health care sector. The index includes A shares. CHIH was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

