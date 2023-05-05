Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 1,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.
Global X China Materials ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Materials ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X China Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.
Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile
Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
