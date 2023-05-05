Glenview Trust Co Purchases 2,093 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,554 shares of company stock worth $236,646,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

MA traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.28. 1,375,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average of $354.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

