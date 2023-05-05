Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 65,193 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $188,233,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,522,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,416. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

