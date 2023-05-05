Glenview Trust Co Has $37.19 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $37,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 2.4 %

TGT traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,767. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average is $161.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

