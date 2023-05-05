Glenview Trust Co Has $18.47 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $76.28. 819,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,133. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.