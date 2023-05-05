Glenview Trust Co Has $11.69 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. 348,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,444. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

