Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.02 on Friday, hitting $201.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

