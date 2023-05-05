Glenview Trust Co Buys 98,935 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,935 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

