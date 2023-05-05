Glenview Trust Co Acquires 74,696 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 2,905,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,437. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.