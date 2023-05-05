Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

