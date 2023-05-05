Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$39.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.20.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.219559 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
