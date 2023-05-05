Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$39.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.20.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.219559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Gildan Activewear

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.