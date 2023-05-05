Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.
Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$39.67 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$33.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.219559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
