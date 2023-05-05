Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Further Reading

