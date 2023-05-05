Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.48. 1,098,256 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

