Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,285,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,049,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.35 and a 200 day moving average of $291.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.