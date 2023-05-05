Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 4,752 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.32. 911,635 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

