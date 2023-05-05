Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 3,039 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.22. 398,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,587. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

