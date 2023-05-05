Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.43. 1,617,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,391. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

