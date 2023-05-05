Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 67,011 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 589,182 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

