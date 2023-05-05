Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,712 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after buying an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 440,627 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. 287,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

