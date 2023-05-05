Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36,829.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,827 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $70.56. 135,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

