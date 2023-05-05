Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 462,747 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 319.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,747 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.94% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of CWI traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.18. 32,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

