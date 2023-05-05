GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

GeoPark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 116.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 16,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,826. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $579.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 217,993 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GeoPark by 60,375.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

