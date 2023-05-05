Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Up 1.8%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 309.50 ($3.87). Approximately 714,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 764,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.62) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Genuit Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £771.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,210.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.61.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,571.43%.

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £43,395 ($54,216.64). In related news, insider Joe Vorih bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £28,160 ($35,182.41). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £43,395 ($54,216.64). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

