Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells $151,275.36 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.22 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $58,990,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

