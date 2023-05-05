Genesis Vision Hits Market Cap of $576,586.26 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $576,586.26 and $5,355.32 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

