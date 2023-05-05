General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $38.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.