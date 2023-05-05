General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,705 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.57% of General Mills worth $282,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.79. 224,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $89.86.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

