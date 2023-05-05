General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of General Mills worth $75,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $89.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

