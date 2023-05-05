General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

