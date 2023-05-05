General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director Mark Malcolm Acquires 4,700 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $208.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.