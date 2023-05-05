Gemsstock Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 13.0% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gemsstock Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after buying an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after buying an additional 1,486,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,693,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,191,000 after purchasing an additional 892,741 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.19. 1,295,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

