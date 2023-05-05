Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.80.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $103.78. 888,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.55. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,069 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

