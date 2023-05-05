Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GRMN traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.78. 888,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,168. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

