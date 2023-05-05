Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.80.
Garmin Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of GRMN traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.78. 888,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,168. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
