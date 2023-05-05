Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

